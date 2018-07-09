Self-Defense Workshop for Persons with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. This workshop, offered in partnership with Heart Consulting, teaches assertive verbal strategies as well as selected physical techniques. Designed for women with developmental disabilities ages 18 and over. Please pre-register at https://form.jotform.com/81346066422958.

Time: 4:30-6:30pm

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-251-5126
