Selling Your Work at Art Fairs & Online

press release: Have you ever considered selling your photography at art fairs or online? Join photographers Don Mendenhall, Steve Ralser, and Sarah Stankey for a discussion of this important venue.

All pros at selling this way, they will discuss the whys (and why nots) of selling your photography by participating in art fairs and/or online retail websites including retailers like Amazon. They will cover finding and selecting the art fairs or online sites; equipment, preparation before the fair, expenses, payments, and shipping. There will be an engaging slide presentation. Come find out how to sell at art fairs in the most effective manner, making more money with less effort and expense.