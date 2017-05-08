press release: The Verona Senior Center will be conducting senior case management outreach at the Verona Public Library on the second Monday of the month in Study Room 1. Drop in between 1 and 2 p.m. on Monday, May 8; no appointment necessary. Becky Losby, case manager at the Verona Senior Center, will answer questions and provide resources for you or your aging loved one. She'll have information on Medicare, homecare, housing assistance, financial resources, and more. Contact Becky at 608-845-7471 with questions.

This service is free and open to the public. For library information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.