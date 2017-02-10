Senior Meet & Greet

press release: Meet with other interesting older adults, ages 60 and over, at the Goodman Community Center’s first ever Senior Meet and Greet Friday, Feb. 10 from 4- 7 p.m.

Join us for a fun and casual social gathering for guests 60 and older. Learn about fun events in Dane County, other social networking groups and how to meet people online with similar interests. You'll enjoy music, small plates, wine or beer, games and door prizes!

Tickets are $5. Purchase them at the Goodman Community Center's front desk, or RSVP with Gayle in advance and purchase tickets the day-of.

Contact Gayle Laszewski at gayle@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8032.