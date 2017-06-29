Senior Safety Day
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: June is National Safety Month, so the Madison Senior Center, in partnership with Capitol Centre Court Apartments and Capitol Centre Market are hosting a Senior Safety Day to provide the safety resources and information to a population often overlooked. Join us in the courtyard for conversations with the Madison Police Department, the Fire Department and various community agencies. Call the Madison Senior Center at 608-266-6581 for more information.
