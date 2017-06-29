Senior Safety Day

to Google Calendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: June is National Safety Month, so the Madison Senior Center, in partnership with Capitol Centre Court Apartments and Capitol Centre Market are hosting a Senior Safety Day to provide the safety resources and information to a population often overlooked. Join us in the courtyard for conversations with the Madison Police Department, the Fire Department and various community agencies. Call the Madison Senior Center at 608-266-6581 for more information.

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Public Notices, Seniors

Visit Event Website

608-266-6581

to Google Calendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Senior Safety Day - 2017-06-29 13:00:00