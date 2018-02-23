Sensory Friendly Concert
Rhapsody Arts Center, Verona 1031 North Edge Tr. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Rhapsody Arts Center is pleased to host their fourth annual Sensory Friendly Concert. Sensory Friendly Concerts were developed by the Musical Autist and are welcoming to all neurodiverse people. Fidgets, manipulatives and a quiet room will be available and low lighting and no amplification will be used. The concert will feature music by Rhapsody faculty and friends, with dancers from Magnum Opus.
Info
Rhapsody Arts Center, Verona 1031 North Edge Tr. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Music