press release:

USA | 1960 | DCP | 99 min.

Director: Byron Haskin;Cast: Joanne Dru, Mark Stevens, Robert Strauss

In the first feature to be released in both CinemaScope and 3-D, a New York model (Dru) is taken in on a scheme to search for a fortune in sunken gold coins at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. Long out of circulation and thought lost, September Storm has just been restored to digital 3-D after the original negative elements were recently discovered. The screenplay is written by crime film specialist W.R. Burnett (The Asphalt Jungle, Little Caesar, High Sierra).

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!