Sewing Basics

press release: Free Sewing Classes

Week 1 & 2: Sewing Machine basics Week 3 & 4: Drop-in workday; bring your own sewing project to work on under the direction of the instructor. Materials provided or bring your own. May sign up for just one class or the whole series.

Saturdays in June 10:00 to 11:30am, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St, Madison, WI 53713

Please call the CMC to register: 608-441-1180