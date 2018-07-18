press release: Sexe Dance Company Members will be rehearsing for Night Light event on August 3rd. Please feel free to stop by & watch! Liz Sexe is a dance educator, performer and choreographer/artistic director of Liz Sexe Dance Company, established in 2014. In her processes, tasks inspire poetic movement, game theory finds logical, yet often unexpected phrasing, and athletic dancing is paired with deep intentionality. She also performs both regionally and nationally with Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company, Marlene Skog and Dancers and works with many local choreographers curating work.