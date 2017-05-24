Sexual Assault Survivors

press release: If you have been affected by sexual assault and would like a confidential space to talk to others with similar experiences, please stop by. This group is open to all female identifying adults (over age 18). If you are non gender binary we trust that you will be able to decide if this group is the right fit for you.

Time: 5:30PM-7:00PM, Every other Wednesday. May 24, June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, August 2, August 16

Questions? Call Rape Crisis Center’s 24-hour helpline: 608-251-7273 OR check our website: www.danecountryrcc.org