Sexual Assault Survivors
Dane County Rape Crisis Center 2801 Coho St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: If you have been affected by sexual assault and would like a confidential space to talk to others with similar experiences, please stop by. This group is open to all female identifying adults (over age 18). If you are non gender binary we trust that you will be able to decide if this group is the right fit for you.
Time: 5:30PM-7:00PM, Every other Wednesday. May 24, June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, August 2, August 16
Questions? Call Rape Crisis Center’s 24-hour helpline: 608-251-7273 OR check our website: www.danecountryrcc.org
