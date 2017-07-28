Shake the Lake Music Festival

press release: Lake Lawn Resort will host a retro rock weekend with the return of Shake the Lake, July 28 – 30. Featuring “Decades Rock” from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and beyond, the three-day music festival boasts the region’s top headliners, as well as an ‘80s costume contest, on-stage lip sync battles, bags tournament, recreational and carnival games, and a variety of on-site food trucks.

U2 Zoo, a U2 cover band, will kick off the weekend, performing on Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, Trippin’ Billies, will headline Friday evening with a set beginning at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, July 29, afternoon performances will include classic rock covers by House of Music at 12 p.m., Triple D at 2 p.m. and party music by SuperFly at 6:30 p.m. The dynamic Prince tribute band, The Prince Experience, will round out the day with a 9 p.m. performance that will bring attendees to their feet.

Sunday’s schedule will feature powerful horns and a driving rhythm section. The Big Al Wetzel Band will take the stage at 12 p.m. with a set list covering Clapton to Cash. At 2 p.m., the seven-piece Chicago Tribute Anthology will play the five-decade catalog of Chicago.

The event will feature the “Kids Fun Zone” throughout the weekend with numerous games and fun activities. On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be additional kids activities including a rock climbing wall, EuroBungee Jump, Water Balloon Zone, Bubble Soccer, Radar Sports Challenge and many more games!

Tickets for Shake the Lake can be purchased online at shakethelakellr.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $10 per day. Three-day passes are available for just $20 if purchased in advance and $25 if purchased at the event. Kids 10 and younger are free.