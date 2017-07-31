Shakespeare's Plays & Sonnets

press release:

“The play’s the thing” as the Fair Verona Shakespeare Company presents a sampling of Shakespeare’s Plays and Sonnets at the Verona Public Library on Monday, July 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The company will perform scenes from William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, along with his lovely written sonnets. The Fair Verona Shakespeare Company is a local student-run organization. Don’t miss this delightful evening, because in Shakespeare’s words, “Summer's lease hath all too short a date.”

This performance is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.