Shakespeare's Plays & Sonnets

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release:

“The play’s the thing” as the Fair Verona Shakespeare Company presents a sampling of Shakespeare’s Plays and Sonnets at the Verona Public Library on Monday, July 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.   The company will perform scenes from William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, along with his lovely written sonnets. The Fair Verona Shakespeare Company is a local student-run organization. Don’t miss this delightful evening, because in Shakespeare’s words, “Summer's lease hath all too short a date.”                                                                                                                                    

This performance is free and open to the public.  To register, or for information, visit  www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.  The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

