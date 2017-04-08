Shane Claiborne in Madison April 8, 2017

Spend the day with one of Christianity's most powerful and provocative speakers and activists. Shane Claiborne brings to Madison his experience of resisting the powers that be. Come and be inspired towards a life of greater faith, passion and resistance.

You can learn more about Shane at his page on Red Letter Christians

Event Schedule

Noon -- Doors open for registration with coffee and treats.

1:30 -- Session #1, "The Irresistible Revolution"

Shane will share stories from his books and personal journey – like growing up in the Bible belt, calling up Mother Teresa on the phone and working with her in Calcutta, getting arrested in Love Park for feeding the homeless, and traveling to Iraq during the bombings. Shane uses biographical stories to animate biblical truths, and calls us all to join God’s revolution where we are.

3:30 -- Session #2, "Extremists for Love"

Is it possible, even in today's divided world, that we might learn to look with new eyes at people we don't even like and see the one we love? Let's imagine together a revolution that is gentle and magnetic, a revolution big enough to set both the opressed and the oppressors free. With hard stories from the streets of Philly and the war zone of Iraq, Shane will invite us to reflect on the scandal of God's inclusive love, in a world that is starved for it.

Dinner Break -- Purchase your dinner tickets on the registration page.

6:45 -- Session #3, "Swords Into Plowshares: A Faithfull Response to the Plague of Gun Violence"

We all see the news, every day another neeedless death by the power of the gun. And we watch as time and time again our elected leaders are powerless to do anything to curb the plague. Are we as powerless as we feel? Shane says no and will share the stories of what his community, The Simple Way, is doing to fight violence with love. This session will be followed by a panel of local leaders who are fighting against gun violence in the Madison area.

Closing -- Book signing and meet and greet with refreshments.