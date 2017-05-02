press release:

Share the Word is a gathering of Madison area poets, writers, spoken word performers, hip hop artists and storytellers, as well as writing organizations and media and arts supporters. It is designed to bring the Madison writing community together to share ideas, showcase their works and spawn innovative collaborations. All performing arts and writers showcased will be presenting works on the theme of “sharing”. We will have food, drinks and hear poetry and a chance to make new friends and connections.

5:00pm - 6:00pm - Social Hour with Refreshments

6:00pm - 7:30pm - Program and Readings

Share the Word is a Library Takeover event funded by the Madison Public Library Foundation. Share the Word is organized by the following planning team: Oscar Mireles, Robert "Dz" Franklin, Diana Gonzalez, Joseph Phelps, and Zora Beach. Co-sponsoring organizations include the Madison Arts Commission, Dane Arts, First Wave Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI), Wisconsin Book Festival, Arts + Literature + Laboratory (ALL), and Madison Public Library.

Call 266-6300 to register or register online.