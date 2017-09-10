ShareFest

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Sun. Sept. 10th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Tenny Park Shelter (1414 E. Johnson). Sharefest! Join the Dane County TimeBank and partners in celebrating a sharing economy at a fun, free community event filled with food, refreshing beverages, and activities based in a sharing economy. Featuring a potluck, a Stuff Swap, kid's activities, a Produce & Seed Swap, and Skill Share Workshops. Let us know if you would like to lead a workshop or share your musical talent!

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-663-0400
