Sun. Sept. 10th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Tenny Park Shelter (1414 E. Johnson). Sharefest! Join the Dane County TimeBank and partners in celebrating a sharing economy at a fun, free community event filled with food, refreshing beverages, and activities based in a sharing economy. Featuring a potluck, a Stuff Swap, kid's activities, a Produce & Seed Swap, and Skill Share Workshops. Let us know if you would like to lead a workshop or share your musical talent!