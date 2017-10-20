Shari Sarazin

press release:

Shari embarked on her musical journey at the tender age of five. She was molded and greatly influenced by her mother, Margie Barrett Lowe, and her grandmother, Erma Howland Barrett, a published poet, songwriter, and seasoned musician. Many a sunny, summer afternoon were spent in the music parlor of her grandparent's farm home where Shari's love of music was born.

Vocal music performance and education were the focus of Shari's studies at University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

In October 1993, Shari set her grandmother's heartfelt words to music in a song she entitled, "Oh Wisconsin, Land Of My Dreams." On August 30, 2001, "Oh Wisconsin, Land Of My Dreams" became Wisconsin's official state ballad. Shari proudly performs this magical song all across the state and shares with the many citizens of Wisconsin her grandmother's beautiful images of a place she called home. Wisconsin State Ballad Video

From ancient Celtic melodies to contemporary originals coupled with her unique vocals, Shari offers an enjoyable musical experience for listeners of every age.

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances designed around the notion of having friends over to your living room to enjoy live music (or in this case, a gallery!) There is no advance ticket sale, only a suggested donation at the door. Beverages provided by Woodshed Ale House!