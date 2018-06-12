TUE, JUN 12 - SUN, SEP 2, 2018. RECEPTION: FRI, JUN 29, 6-8 PM

press release: Gallery II: Captured in Time, by Sharon Beckman & Sunil Gopalan

Beckman culls historical ephemera to create delicate collages that evoke memory and mystery, with women and birds recurring in her narratives. Gopalan highlights the beauty and elusive behaviors of birds around the world in his striking photographs.