press release: Powerhouse singer Sharón Clark, Washington, D.C., native, will close out Café Coda with her unique ability to turn classic soul and pop tunes into modern day jazz classics. Her quartet will include piano, bass, drums and woodwind. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets $20. Stay in touch with the news from Café Coda in their journey to find a new location. https://www. facebook.com/CafeCodaMadison/