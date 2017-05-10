Shaun Harris
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Rising star Wisconsin writer, Shaun Harris, will discuss his breakout book, The Hemingway Thief, with book signing to follow. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public. Sun Prairie Public Library, Community Room. Contact Anna Taylor at ataylor@sunlib.org or call 825-0701 for more information.
