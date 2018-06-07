press release: Local author Shawn Francis Peters will discuss and read from his new book, The Infamous Harry Hayward: A True Account of Murder and Mesmerism in Gilded Age Minneapolis. This spellbinding story of the “Minneapolis Monster” details the life of Harry Hayward, serial seducer, schemer, and one of the most notorious criminals in America during the Gilded Age. Books will be available for sale and signing. This presentation is presented in partnership with Reading Group Choices and 702WI. A free event! RSVPs appreciated at http://www. veronapubliclibrary.org/events .