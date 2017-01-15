Shawndell Marks Trio

press release: $10 advance, $12 at the door

We are excited for the return of Shawndell Marks with a new twist. She has collaborated with a cellist and percussionist to form a fantastic new trio. Come experience the rich soulful sounds of cello, piano, voice, and percussion!

Marks studied music at the University of Wisconsin, then went on to perform with the cover band Thunder Road for several years, opening for acts such as George Jones, Blackhawk and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Now she’s on her own, experimenting with electronic sounds, honing her intuitive songwriting skill, further developing her original vocal chops. Some say she’s an edgier Norah Jones. Others hear a tinge of Stevie Nicks. Whatever it is, there’s no denying the magical way she conveys deep emotion while staying down to earth. She fuses piano pop with dignified musicianship, a sound musicians and music fans alike can relate with.

Please join us for this house concert, in the intimate and historic venue. We will provide a desert reception, where you can get to know community members and musicians alike after the show!