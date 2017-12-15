She and Her Cat
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: The girl works hard, but can't seem to find what she's looking for. The cat stays at home, and helps her when he can. This is the story of a girl on the edge of adulthood, and of the cat who's been with her all along the way. Together they live in a home that feels strangely empty now, as the days pass by and time moves slowly on.
Info
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Movies