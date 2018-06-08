"She Collage" and Others

× Expand Tom Klingele Rooftop Cinema at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art releases details for the thirteenth season of Rooftop Cinema, the museum’s film series featuring avant-garde and artistic films. Viewed in the museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden, the setting and the selections make these showings a summer favorite. Beginning at sundown (approximately 9:30 pm), this season contemplates what a long, strange trip it has been in the fifty years since 1968. Touching on the artistry of tap icons and paragons of African American culture; a reimagining of an Ojibway tale; and viewings of work by local film makers, this season of Rooftop Cinema also showcases recent experimental works and hybrid documentaries. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.

June 8: She Collage and other shorts

This shorts program will showcase recent found footage essays and collage animations. Kate Laine's She Collage (2015) is a personal response to the work of collage artist Terry Braunstein, and a reflection on art-making. Hannah Piper Burns transforms the banality reality television into Outer Darkness (2015). Karen Yasinsky utilizes rotoscoping and other animation techniques to contemplate a scene from a cinema classic in Marie (2010). Caryn Cline's techniques in Notes from the Farm (2014) include "botanicollage,' in which organic matter is fused directly onto celluloid. Kelly Gallagher employs cut-out animation in More Dangerous Than a Thousand Rioters (2016), an experimental documentary about revolutionary Lucy Parsons. And Jesse McLean examines the mythologies found in fan culture by juxtaposing personal stories with mediated emotional memories in Magic for Beginners (2010).