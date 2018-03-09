press release: She Loves Me is a musical with score by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the pair who were the songwriters for Fiddler on the Roof, and book by Joe Masteroff. Set in Budapest in 1934, the plot revolves around perfume shop employees Georg Nowack and Amalia Balash who, despite being consistently argumentative with each other in the shop, are unaware that each is the other's secret lonely-hearts ad pen pal. The show won the 2016 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, and the original story upon which the musical’s script is based is also the source for the film, You’ve Got Mail.

Performances are March 9-11 and 16-18; Fri & Sat at 7:00pm, Sun at 2:00pm

Edgewood High School Sr. Kathleen O’Connell Auditorium

Tickets go on sale to the public at edgewoodhs.org/drama beginning Feb 12; $12 adults/$10 students under age 18