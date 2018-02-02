Madison Ballet, 8 pm on 2/2 and 2 & 8 pm, 2/3, Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage. $30. 608-278-7990.

press release: Underneath the ethereal dancer lies an indomitable spirit driven by grit, wisdom, tenacity, and fearlessness. Madison Ballet’s She celebrates the work of female choreographers and the many faces of women in classical and contemporary ballet. She is an evening of shorter works that challenges us to redefine what is male and what is female.