press release: Join Doyenne in screening the film She Started It as part of the Doyenne Crowdfunding Campaign taking place on Thursday, May 10, from 6-8:30 at the Marquee, the UW-Union South Theater. Tickets are available by donating to the Doyenne Crowdfunding campaign and are $20 each for students or starting at $100 each for adults. There’s also a special Mother’s Day Gift package for $65, which includes 2 tickets and a free T-shirt.

SHE STARTED IT follows five women over two years as they pitch VCs, build teams, bring products to market, fail and start again, SHE STARTED IT takes viewers on a global roller coaster ride from San Francisco to Mississippi, France and Vietnam. Along the way, it weaves in big-picture perspectives from women like investor Joanne Wilson; White House CTO Megan Smith; GoldieBlox CEO Debbie Sterling; and Ruchi Sanghvi, the first female engineer at Facebook.

Through intimate, action-driven storytelling, SHE STARTED IT explores the cultural roots of female underrepresentation in entrepreneurship—including pervasive self-doubt, fear of failure, and risk aversion among young women. It exposes, too, the structural realities women face as they become entrepreneurs, including lack of female role models and investors, and the persistent dearth of venture capital funding made available to women-led companies.

To donate, please visit: https://www.doyennegroup.org/ donate