Sheehy Mail Contractors Inc. Open House

press release: Come check out Sheehy Mail and find out why our drivers are #SheehyProud! We encourage current employees, prospective employees, and community members to stop by. It is our pleasure to be able to open our doors and host you. Have some food, take a tour, talk with some great people, and learn more about why your next move should be Sheehy Mail!

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 19, 127 Central Avenue, Waterloo, WI 53594.