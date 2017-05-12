SHEL

Google Calendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

Rescheduled from October.

Tickets $22

Sisters Eva, Hannah, Sarah and Liza Holbrook, born within a five-year span, were raised in a bohemian, art-loving family in Fort Collins, CO. Each studied classical music while composing and arranging works for their anomalous instrumentation, violin, mandolin, piano and drums, and they soon had festival promoters and media figures championing their fresh, intricately drawn indie-pop-folk sound. SHEL’s spellbinding live performances tap deep skills as instrumentalists and glowing harmonies to generate improbable power on stage. The future belongs to artists who go beyond mere genre blending by focusing on their inner music, and the four powerful personalities of SHEL do just that.

www.shelmusic.com 

Info

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-877-4400

Google Calendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - SHEL - 2017-05-12 19:30:00

Isthmus Coloring Contest
Print

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer