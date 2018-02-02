Sheli Toepfer, Erin Kubinek

press release: We are proud to be featuring two artists in the month of February! Sheli Toepfer a certified Feng-Shui consultant with her paintings of both abstract images and hearts just in time for Valentines Day! Erin Kubinek a local Madison multi media artist whose unusual imagery is sure to catch your attention. Their work will be here until the end of Feb.

Reception Friday Feb. 2nd. 6-9. Featuring the music from Boo Bradley. Refreshments. Free Event!