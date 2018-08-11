press release: What do you get when you cross prose poetry, storytelling, visual arts and fun? Maybe you get the world’s most creative riddle. But, certainly, you get ShermanFest!

On August 11, from 1-3pm, Sherman Church and the Lakeview Branch of the Madison Public Library will host ShermanFest.

An event for all north side kids and families, ShermanFest will blend education and the arts with fun, to help prepare youth for the upcoming school year. In an afternoon, young leaders will get an opportunity to create their own prose, learn the art of storytelling, and paint portraits...with some goodies to eat and books take home.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Lakeview library for this wonderful event,” says Rev. David Hart, the lead Pastor of Sherman Avenue Church. “Giving the youth of our community an opportunity to learn and have fun, is our goal here.”

Caitlin McGahan and Jolieth McIntosh, two of the event organizers say they wanted a name that reflected its uniquely northside Madison origins. “The same way Sherman Avenue is the intersection for diverse cultures, families, businesses and events, we wanted ShermanFest to reflect those intersections,”they said.

The event is free and open to the public. The event will be held at the Lakeview Library.