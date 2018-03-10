Shh! We Have a Plan

press release:

Cahoots NI brings Chris Haughton’s book to life through magic, music and puppetry. Follow this delightful non-verbal journey through the woods - when three madcap characters see a beautiful bird perched high in a tree, each of them have a plan to capture it! Prepare to be enchanted and amazed by this new and exciting theatrical adventure. Part of American Girl’s Fund for Children Family Series.

Overture’s Second Annual Puppet Festival | Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11 | Overture Center

Step right up, step right up! Overture’s Puppet Festival returns MAR 9-11, 2018, bigger and better than ever with fun for all ages. Enjoy sensational life-size circus animals paired with unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts. Laugh with naughty, funny and outrageous improvisational Henson puppeteers. Adventure alongside fuzzy, friendly and endearing family literary favorites. This year’s festival offers something for everyone with engaging activities and spectacular performances from around the world celebrating the historic art form.