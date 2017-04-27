Shifting into Positive Gear!

press release:

It’s easy to get stuck focused on problems. This is actually an instinctive response because we’re wired for survival and have evolved to hyper-focus on anything potentially dangerous. However, studies from Positive Psychology are showing we can train ourselves to override this instinct so we can shift our thinking to notice more of the positive and improve our overall resilience and wellbeing. When we increase our positivity, we not only have a more enjoyable life, we're more motivated, make better decisions, and we’re even healthier. Tina Hallis, Ph.D. is certified in Positive Psychology through the WholeBeing Institute, an Authorized Partner for Everything DiSC®.