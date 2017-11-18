press release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with property owners, businesses, community organizations and area non-profits to present a new, unified Downtown Holiday Celebration called “Shine On Madison.” This six-week community event will include a holiday lighting ceremony, a celebration of the history of the Capitol, a special focus on downtown retailers, enjoyment of the arts and a strong sense of community. With more than 101 events, seven community light displays, 13 specially decorated areas, fantastic restaurants and the region’s best shopping options, Downtown Madison is the perfect place to celebrate the season with friends and family. Everyone is encouraged to visit.

MORE SEASONAL LIGHTS!

In partnership with Madison Community Foundation, the BID has added 13 new lighted activity areas and seven community partner light displays. These new lights along with over 100 snowflake pole lights and seasonal planters will create a fun festive reason to come visit. Many area property and business owners are participating too! The new displays will be turned on for the first time on November 18 and stay up through January 7, 2018. An interactive Google map is linked from Facebook and is available here:

A truly collaborative effort has resulted in a website (www.shineonmadison.com) that lists all the many events offered by our talented, creative and artistic community and provides a category-based retail and restaurant directory to help plan a visit downtown.

LIGHTING CEREMONY AT 6:08pm (November 18): Join city VIPs, Santa & Mrs. Claus, Bucky Badger, and more for a special ceremony beginning at 6pm on November 18 where the Capitol Square meets State Street. At 6:08pm (a nod to our 608 area code) in partnership with WOLX 94.9 we will turn on all the lights! We have many special surprises in store for this very special event! Area arts groups and non-profits are also participating with special events like a “Petting Zoo” at the Madison Public Library from 2 – 5pm. The complete list will be available on Facebook, ShineOnMadison.com and VisitDowntownMadison.com.

A WINTER NIGHT MARKET (November 18): A new Madison Night Market – Winter Carnival will include 40 – 50 vendors showcasing handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, games and special visiting food carts. This winter event will be held on the 100 block of State Street November 18 from 2pm – 8pm. Attendees will want to make sure to visit the MMOCA Art & Gift Fair open that day until 8pm! Retailers and restaurants in the area will feature warm drinks and delicious food.

A WINDOW DISPLAY COMPETITION (November 18 – 26): Businesses in the BID are competing for bragging rights! The Window Display Competition will run from Saturday, November 18 through Sunday, November 26. Guests can pick up and drop off a ballot at the Downtown Visitors Center (452 State Street) near Lisa Link Peace Park or at participating businesses.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE (November 24 – 26): Shoppers are invited to visit Downtown Madison for November 24-26! This busy shopping weekend is a lot of fun with special retail offers and treats, the Holiday Trolley and musicians. This weekend also includes family-friendly events like a special Friday edition of Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda – a performance by the Cash Box Kings. The DreamBank hosts crafts and pictures with Santa while other area partners have more family events and activities.

COMMUNITY DISPLAYS: Seven special community partners have designed creative and innovated planter displays. These displays will be up all season. Community partners include: Clean Lakes Alliance, OutReach, B-Cycle, Madison Reading Project, Grace Food Pantry, Theatre Lila, and Make-a-Wish.

CAROLERS & TROLLEYS ALL SEASON LONG (November 18, 24-26 and December 2, 9, 16 & 23): The Holiday Trolley runs from 10am – 4pm throughout the district to make shopping easy. Downtown shoppers can get on the trolley for FREE at any of the regular city bus stops along State Street and the Capitol Square. Area caroling groups stroll the district adding fun and community spirit.

AMBASSADORS TO HELP ALL SEASON LONG: Holiday shoppers can count on the Downtown Information Ambassadors for helpful directions, shopping suggestions, maps and a smile. Ambassadors run the visitors center at 452 State Street and will be in the Overture Center lobby on Saturday from 10am – 2pm through the season.