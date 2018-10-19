press release:Shining Brow Awards: A Gala Event

October 19: Reception - 6 PM; Dinner & Awards - 7 PM; Music & Dancing - 8:30 PM

The second-annual event will feature drummer Max Weinberg, and his four-piece band live in the Hillside Drafting Studio. Weinberg invites the audience to create the set list, in real time, performing songs from the glory days of rock and roll.

A dinner will be prepared by Chef Luke Zahm of the Driftless Café and the culinary food artisan team of our Riverview Terrace Café featuring product grown at Taliesin. Kyle Cherek, host of the Emmy Award-winning “Wisconsin Foodie” series will emcee.

$250 per person.