Shoe the Zoo

Vilas Park 702 S. Randall Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Come out and support your Henry Vilas Zoo and take a walk on the wild side with Fontana Sports! Join us for fun in the snow with a one hour introductory lesson in the fast-growing sport of snowshoeing. Madison, Wisconsin’s Vilas Park will be the site for a series of three introductory lesson sessions which will take place on Sunday, January 15th, Saturday, January 28 & Sunday, February 12, 2017.

This is the fourth year for Fontana Sports “Shoe the Zoo” event, which will raise funds to help Henry Vilas Zoo provide an admission free experience that connects all people with the natural world. “Shoe the Zoo”, hosted by Fontana Sports, is all about having a great time while engaging in a fast-growing, simple-to-learn snow sport.

Fontana Sports is donating fifty percent of the $20 lesson to the Henry Vilas Zoo. Pre-registration is required. For ticket information or to register, visit Fontana Sports' website.

Visit Facebook page for the January 28th event.

Visit Facebook page for the February 12th event.

608-662-9711

