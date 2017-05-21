Shoshauna Shy, Guy Thorvaldsen

press release: Shoshauna Shy launches her new chapbook The Splash of Easy Laughter at two different readings in Dane County. Thirty poems about childhood and navigating parenthood as a marriage partner were published by Aldrich Press, an imprint of Kelsay Books. On May 21st, Guy Thorvaldsen also will be a featured poet, and on June 8, it will be Alice D'Alessio.

Sunday, May 21, 2 PM - Crossroads Coffeehouse in Cross Plains - 2020 Main St

Thursday, June 8, 7 PM - Mystery to Me Bookstore in Madison - 1863 Monroe St