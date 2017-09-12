Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It

Google Calendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00

RSVP

press release:

- Three exercises every person should know to correct shoulder pain

                -When an having an MRI becomes important

                -2 things that nearly all shoulder issues need for a full recovery

Presented By: Adam Lindsey, ohysical therapist, wwner & director at bodyMechanics Physical Therapy-Madison

-Adam has 13 years of practice experience in a variety of clinical settings with highlights including:  outpatient orthopedics, fellowship training and teaching physical therapy for one year in India.  In addition he trained with the Institute of Physical Art (IPA) and is Madison’s only IPA-certified Functional Manual Therapist (CFMT). 

P.S .  Check out this Testimonial from a past Client!

“Adam has a very thoughtful and systematic approach to diagnosis and therapy.  I went to him after suffering for several months with worsening pain and range of motion in my shoulder. I was not sure how the problem started or if it was fixable. I was greatly encouraged as progress was measured from visit to visit, and thrilled as normal function returned. I am grateful to the friend who referred me to Adam based on her own successful treatments after both surgery and injury. I am happily recommending him to others.”

            ~ Pam H ~

Info
Health & Fitness
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It - 2017-09-12 18:00:00