Shoulder Pain: Defining the Job of the Rotator Cuff and How to Train It

- Three exercises every person should know to correct shoulder pain

-When an having an MRI becomes important

-2 things that nearly all shoulder issues need for a full recovery

Presented By: Adam Lindsey, ohysical therapist, wwner & director at bodyMechanics Physical Therapy-Madison

-Adam has 13 years of practice experience in a variety of clinical settings with highlights including: outpatient orthopedics, fellowship training and teaching physical therapy for one year in India. In addition he trained with the Institute of Physical Art (IPA) and is Madison’s only IPA-certified Functional Manual Therapist (CFMT).

“Adam has a very thoughtful and systematic approach to diagnosis and therapy. I went to him after suffering for several months with worsening pain and range of motion in my shoulder. I was not sure how the problem started or if it was fixable. I was greatly encouraged as progress was measured from visit to visit, and thrilled as normal function returned. I am grateful to the friend who referred me to Adam based on her own successful treatments after both surgery and injury. I am happily recommending him to others.”

~ Pam H ~