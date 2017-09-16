Show & Tease

press release: Some of the brightest stars in the Midwest Burlesque scene will be coming to Madison for a one night only event.

Bella Sin (Cleveland) is one of the biggest names in the Midwest neo-burlesque movement. She astonishes audiences with her spell binding costumes and her confidence on stage.

Camille Leon (Chicago) is quickly becoming one of the most electrifying performers too much in the growing burlesque industry. Combing both her fierce energy with her magnetic charisma, she captives the audience every second she is on stage.

The Peacock Showgirls (Minneapolis) are simply the most unique troupe the Midwest has to offer. Each performer (Pistol Prudence, Bettie Beware, Cheeky Hendricks, and Pedi Bourgeois) brings a different assault on the status quo of industry standards. They take absurdity and join it with poetic reverence to give birth to a beautiful art form all to their selves.

Mercury Stardust (Madison) is one of the most familiar faces in the Madison burlesque scene. His vaudeville sensibilities shade light on his always present comic outlook on society. His performances often poke fun at masculinity standards in society as well as mundane activity.

Hosted by OD Kimani (Madison). OD is the most award winning Wisconsin burlesque performer. Not only is he one of the most talented on stage he is one of the most sincere and genuine emcees in Madison. Guiding the audience through a wonderful evening of beautiful performances with both laughter and smiles. Join OD as he helps to present to Madison one of the best burlesque shows it has ever seen.

Starts at 9 pm, September 16, Tickets are $25 dollars.

Five Nightclub, 5 Applegate Court