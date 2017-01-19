Show and Tell: Evidence, Erotics and Embodiment in the Premodern World

University Club 803 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

When researching the history of sexuality, or thinking about past desires, erotics, and intimacies, what counts as evidence? What methods are crucial for some fields, and forgotten by others? Four scholars share their thoughts on their own unique approaches to interweave erotics, intimacies, and intensities from the past, cobbling together fragments, tracing sensations in literature, unearthing unexpected archives. The roundtable explores how sexualities in the past can be both incomprehensibly foreign and strangely familiar.

Sponsored by the IRH and the Center for Early Modern Studies

A light lunch/refreshments will be served; RSVP and questions may be directed to Jennifer Row (jrow@wisc.edu)

