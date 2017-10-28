press release: Attention Verona residents! Help protect your identity and save a tree by participating in our 1st Annual "Shred It" Event on Saturday, October 28th, 2017, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the parking lot of the Verona City Center, located at 111 Lincoln Street. Participants are allowed to bring the equivalent of three boxes (or 50 pounds) of paper materials to be destroyed. Examples of materials to destroy may include old file folders, checks, junk mail, credit card statements, tax forms, etc. It is preferred for materials to be placed into paper bags (plastic bags cannot be shredded). Staples, paper clips and rubber bands do NOT need to be removed from your documents. Prohibited materials include three ring binders, hanging file folders, CD's or DVD's, cassette tapes, or credit/debit cards. The event is free and confidential, and participants will be provided with confirmation of destruction of their material. Please direct questions to the Verona Police Department 845-7623.