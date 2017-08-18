Shut Up and Play the Hits

press release: Shut Up & Play The Hits is a 2012 documentary film, following LCD Soundsystem’s frontman, James Murphy. Over the course of 48 hours, the film captures the day of the band’s final gig at Madison Square Garden to the morning after the show, along with intermittent segments from an extended interview with Murphy. Including appearances and collaborative performances by Reggie Watts, Arcade Fire, The Juan MacLean, Soulwax, and comedian Donald Glover, this one you don’t want to miss.