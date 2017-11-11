Si Kahn, Jim Walktendonk, Will Williams, Madison Gospelaires, Mad City Funk

The Clarence Kailin Chapter 25 of Veterans For Peace and The Progressive magazine present in a Benefit for The Progressive A SPECIAL ARMISTICE DAY CONCERT

featuring

SI KAHN (U.S. Army Reserves 1965-1971, 317th Military History Detachment)

JIM WALKTENDONK (Vietnam veteran 1970-1971, 212th and 595th Sentry Dog Companies, 89th Military Police Battalion)

WILL WILLIAMS (Vietnam veteran 1963-1970, 25th Infantry Division)

with

The Madison Gospelaires and Mad City Funk.

plus Emcee DAVID GIFFEY (Vietnam veteran 1965-1966, combat journalist with the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division)

Tickets: $15.00; $10.00 at the Door for Veterans and Unemployed. Advance tickets only available on-line and by phone at (608) 241-8633, with $2.00 credit card convenience charge.