Si Kahn, Jim Walktendonk, Will Williams, Madison Gospelaires, Mad City Funk
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
The Clarence Kailin Chapter 25 of Veterans For Peace and The Progressive magazine present in a Benefit for The Progressive A SPECIAL ARMISTICE DAY CONCERT
featuring
SI KAHN (U.S. Army Reserves 1965-1971, 317th Military History Detachment)
JIM WALKTENDONK (Vietnam veteran 1970-1971, 212th and 595th Sentry Dog Companies, 89th Military Police Battalion)
WILL WILLIAMS (Vietnam veteran 1963-1970, 25th Infantry Division)
with
The Madison Gospelaires and Mad City Funk.
plus Emcee DAVID GIFFEY (Vietnam veteran 1965-1966, combat journalist with the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division)
Tickets: $15.00; $10.00 at the Door for Veterans and Unemployed. Advance tickets only available on-line and by phone at (608) 241-8633, with $2.00 credit card convenience charge.