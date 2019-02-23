Sierra Hull
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
2018 pick: Former child prodigy Sierra Hull has not let the half of her life spent in the limelight affect the grounded tenderness of her music. On her fourth album, the bluegrass soloist brandishes a rich voice and a deep understanding of how to intertwine it with different string arrangements. Calm, expansive tracks like “The Hard Way” gradually sweep listeners off their feet before gently placing them back down.
