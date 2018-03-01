Tickets $28

press release: At 25, singer and mandolinist Sierra Hull boasts a resume more noteworthy than most accomplish in a lifetime. The former child prodigy signed with Rounder at 13 and has traveled around the world sharing her music, playing rooms such as the White House, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center. Berklee gave her the school’s most prestigious award, the Presidential Scholarship (a first for a bluegrass musician), and now she has released Weighted Mind, her long-anticipated fourth album, on which her ethereal voice and fluid playing take center stage. Though she is best known for her work as a mandolin player, in this album of loss and restoration, Hull reveals her abundant gifts as a composer and lyricist.