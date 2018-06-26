Signature Cheese Sauce

press release: Learn how to make a versatile dairy free cheese sauce, a signature item on the Abaaso menu. The class will enjoy making a personalized portion of nachos with an assortment of fresh toppings to enjoy. Registration begins 6/12. Register online or call 288-6160. Adults and children must all register.

Part of the series, Cooking with the Chefs of the Madison Public Market. This event is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.