Sikfuk, Ghost Hook, Mutilated by Zombies, Vermillion, Chaosophy
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
sikfuk- Husband n’ wife Doo Doo Grind from Madison (Brutal death metal/Goregrind )
Ghost Hook- Death Metal from Saint Paul, Minnesota (featuring veterans from the local Twin Cities scene – Ex-Anal Blast, Demonicon, Vulnerata, etc)
Mutilated By Zombies- Death Metal from Dubuque, Iowa
Vermillion- Brutal Groove Laden Death Metal from Stoughton/Madison
Chaosophy – Chaos Gnostic Black Metal from Madison
Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music