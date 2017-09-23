Sikfuk, Ghost Hook, Mutilated by Zombies, Vermillion, Chaosophy

press release:

sikfuk- Husband n’ wife Doo Doo Grind from Madison (Brutal death metal/Goregrind )

Ghost Hook- Death Metal from Saint Paul, Minnesota (featuring veterans from the local Twin Cities scene – Ex-Anal Blast, Demonicon, Vulnerata, etc)

Mutilated By Zombies- Death Metal from Dubuque, Iowa

Vermillion- Brutal Groove Laden Death Metal from Stoughton/Madison

Chaosophy – Chaos Gnostic Black Metal from Madison