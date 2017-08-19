press release:

Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall during the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra's Overture Concert Organ. Our guest artist is Dr. Simone Gheller, an internationally-known organist from Padua, Italy. He has played concerts in prestigious locations in Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Brazil, and America among others. Dr. Gheller’s stunning program will feature works by Liszt, Bossi, Thalben-Ball, Buck, and Creston. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!

Cost: no cover