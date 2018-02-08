RSVP for Simple Sewn Books: Pamphlets and Stab Bindings

press release: The pamphlet stitch is a simple binding often used to bind chapbooks. Chapbooks are inexpensively made booklets, originally sold by "chapmen" door-to-door and village-to-village. Join Jackie Hefty from Whispering Woodlands and complete several variations using pamphlet and stab bindings. This workshop is a great foundation to your book making skills. Minimal supplies needed. Great for garden journals! Some supplies provided; a supply list will be sent to you. No experience necessary. Adults and youth (ages 15 and up w/ an adult); each attendee pays registration fee.

Saturday, February 17, 1-4:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 8

Cost: $81/$65 | Course Number: 20-12