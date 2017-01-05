press release: "Sinbad the Sailor" - Circo Minimo (Brazil)

Ages 6+

Two clowns recount the amazing adventures of Sinbad the Sailor (hero of The Arabian Nights) and his legendary seven voyages. With each journey, Sinbad collects a treasure: a wealth of knowledge and understanding gained through curiosity, courage, and hard work. Circo Mínimo tells this classic story using mobile bamboo structures that wondrously transform into ships, whales, islands, giants, birds, and more. This strikingly visual, highly physical performance blends the languages of theater, dance, circus, and storytelling with imagination and humor. Sinbad the Sailor, a multi-award-winning production, had its premiere in 2015.

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

Wed 1/18/17 4:00PM

:

Capitol Theater

IPAY: Anatomy of the Piano More Information Buy Tickets

Wed 1/18/17 7:45PM

:

Capitol Theater

IPAY: Wild! More Information Buy Tickets

Wed 1/18/17 9:00PM

:

Overture Hall

IPAY: Darius & Twig More Information Buy Tickets

Thu 1/19/17 8:00PM

:

Capitol Theater

IPAY: L'Aubergine More Information Buy Tickets

Fri 1/20/17 8:00PM

:

Capitol Theater

IPAY: They Called Her Vivaldi More Information Buy Tickets

Sat 1/21/17 9:30AM

:

Capitol Theater

IPAY: Jazzy Ash/Leaping Lizard More Information Buy Tickets

Sat 1/21/17 12:30PM

:

Overture Hall

IPAY: Sinbad the Sailor