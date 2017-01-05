Sinbad the Sailor

Google Calendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00 iCalendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00

RSVP

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: "Sinbad the Sailor" - Circo Minimo (Brazil)

Ages 6+

Two clowns recount the amazing adventures of Sinbad the Sailor (hero of The Arabian Nights) and his legendary seven voyages. With each journey, Sinbad collects a treasure: a wealth of knowledge and understanding gained through curiosity, courage, and hard work. Circo Mínimo tells this classic story using mobile bamboo structures that wondrously transform into ships, whales, islands, giants, birds, and more. This strikingly visual, highly physical performance blends the languages of theater, dance, circus, and storytelling with imagination and humor. Sinbad the Sailor, a multi-award-winning production, had its premiere in 2015.

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

Wed 1/18/17 4:00PM

:  

Capitol Theater

IPAY: Anatomy of the Piano     More Information    Buy Tickets

Wed 1/18/17 7:45PM

:  

Capitol Theater

IPAY: Wild!     More Information    Buy Tickets

Wed 1/18/17 9:00PM

:  

Overture Hall

IPAY: Darius & Twig     More Information    Buy Tickets

Thu 1/19/17 8:00PM

:  

Capitol Theater

IPAY: L'Aubergine     More Information    Buy Tickets

Fri 1/20/17 8:00PM

:  

Capitol Theater

IPAY: They Called Her Vivaldi     More Information    Buy Tickets

Sat 1/21/17 9:30AM

:  

Capitol Theater

IPAY: Jazzy Ash/Leaping Lizard     More Information    Buy Tickets

Sat 1/21/17 12:30PM

:  

Overture Hall

IPAY: Sinbad the Sailor

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Theater & Dance, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

608-258-4141

RSVP

Google Calendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00 iCalendar - Sinbad the Sailor - 2017-01-21 12:30:00

Print

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer