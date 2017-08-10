Sing-Along with Marta Hansen

press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of events taking place throughout Downtown Sun Prairie:

August 10, 5:00-7:00PM: Sing-a-Long in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie

Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop will host her annual Sing-a-Long in Cannery Square with a selection of classics from Disney, Pixar, and other animated favorites. Lyric sheets will be available. Audience participation is encouraged, as well as costumes.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will provide glitter tattoos and caricature drawings.