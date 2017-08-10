Sing-Along with Marta Hansen
Cannery Square, Sun Prairie 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of events taking place throughout Downtown Sun Prairie:
August 10, 5:00-7:00PM: Sing-a-Long in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie
Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop will host her annual Sing-a-Long in Cannery Square with a selection of classics from Disney, Pixar, and other animated favorites. Lyric sheets will be available. Audience participation is encouraged, as well as costumes.
Funny Faces Family Entertainment will provide glitter tattoos and caricature drawings.
Info
Cannery Square, Sun Prairie 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map